WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 427 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Atkore were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Atkore by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Atkore during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,451,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Atkore by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 11,083 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in Atkore during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Atkore by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total transaction of $4,891,632.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $95.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.14. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $98.00.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $853.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.41 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 85.22% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

ATKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

