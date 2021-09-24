WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,419,000 after purchasing an additional 25,484 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 2.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 3.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,446,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $3,867,181.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $69,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,762.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PLNT stock opened at $79.47 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.90 and a twelve month high of $90.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.35, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLNT. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

