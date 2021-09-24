WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $346,000 in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the first quarter worth $17,058,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 16.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,793,000 after acquiring an additional 242,482 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the first quarter worth $9,193,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the first quarter worth $5,724,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 3,164.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 101,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,640,000 after acquiring an additional 98,095 shares during the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 1,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $117,158.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total value of $615,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 204,808 shares of company stock worth $12,609,671 over the last ninety days. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ RILY opened at $59.66 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $78.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 90.93% and a net margin of 34.98%. The firm had revenue of $336.77 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

