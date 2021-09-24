WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 710 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in DexCom by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,055,349,000 after purchasing an additional 645,568 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in DexCom by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,373,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $852,886,000 after purchasing an additional 105,339 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in DexCom by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,967,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $707,218,000 after purchasing an additional 451,362 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in DexCom by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $671,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,354 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $463,021,000 after acquiring an additional 232,083 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $572.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $513.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $429.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a PE ratio of 109.09, a P/E/G ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $579.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.02 million. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $3,243,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.49, for a total transaction of $215,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,997 shares of company stock valued at $20,240,892 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DXCM. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.25.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

