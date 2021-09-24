WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,642 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. G.Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Gabelli raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

NYSE:SWK opened at $184.45 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $155.00 and a one year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.05.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.96%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

