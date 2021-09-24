WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 841 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,614.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 386.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 79.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 16.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $26.97 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $561,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,424,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $246,562.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,380.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,483,538. 58.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

