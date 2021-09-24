WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stock Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Delek US were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Delek US in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delek US by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 681,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after buying an additional 52,149 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Delek US by 248.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 124,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 88,788 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Delek US by 2.7% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 486,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after acquiring an additional 12,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. raised its position in Delek US by 42.0% during the first quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 139,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 41,231 shares in the last quarter.

Get Delek US alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on DK. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Delek US in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.31.

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $17.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average is $20.30. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $27.38.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. Analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.