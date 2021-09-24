WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Shares Up 0.9%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.29 and last traded at $45.20. 170,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 206,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.79.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 53.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

