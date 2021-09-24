Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,983,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560,934 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.11% of Wix.com worth $1,736,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 431.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 481,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,748,000 after acquiring an additional 390,914 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,465,000 after buying an additional 13,171 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Wix.com by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Wix.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,558,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wix.com alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Wix.com from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Wix.com from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.45.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $208.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of -55.94 and a beta of 1.35. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $196.19 and a 1 year high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $316.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.48 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 86.14% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.