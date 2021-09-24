Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1625 per share by the technology company on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Woodward has increased its dividend by 4.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Woodward has a payout ratio of 17.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Woodward to earn $4.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.57 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

Shares of WWD stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.95. 222,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.13. Woodward has a 52-week low of $74.34 and a 52-week high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.21 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Woodward will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.67.

In other Woodward news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $46,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $165,749.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Woodward stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Woodward worth $8,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

