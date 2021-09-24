Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $310.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.08.

Get Workday alerts:

WDAY opened at $270.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $66.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1,500.31 and a beta of 1.28. Workday has a 1 year low of $201.62 and a 1 year high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $563,845.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total value of $710,958.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 299,105 shares of company stock valued at $80,910,048 over the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Workday by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 205,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth $2,339,000. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.