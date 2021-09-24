World Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CW stock opened at $124.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $83.04 and a 1-year high of $133.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.70.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.85 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

