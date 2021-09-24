World Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $92.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.66 and its 200 day moving average is $90.49. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $98.63.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $331.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.88.

In other news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $7,479,381.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,257,521.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $80,430.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

