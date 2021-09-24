World Asset Management Inc Has $244,000 Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STWD shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of STWD opened at $25.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.67%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.