World Asset Management Inc Invests $188,000 in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBRG. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth $54,538,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth $44,727,000. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at $23,912,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at $19,611,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at $17,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In other DigitalBridge Group news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc purchased 152,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,510,028.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DBRG opened at $6.47 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.80.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DBRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

