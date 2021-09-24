World Asset Management Inc Sells 390 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Athene were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Athene by 4.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Athene by 28.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Athene by 7.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Athene by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 160,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after acquiring an additional 19,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Athene by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATH shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. increased their target price on Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist cut Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities cut Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.62.

In other Athene news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,200 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $81,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 466 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $29,730.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,674 shares of company stock valued at $905,932 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATH opened at $68.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.48. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $71.37.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

Athene Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

