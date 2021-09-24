X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.
Several research firms have recently commented on XFOR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 11th.
In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 8,332 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $42,493.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paula Ragan sold 13,448 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $77,729.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,701 shares of company stock worth $261,587. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of XFOR stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,100. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.28. The stock has a market cap of $131.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.54. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.
