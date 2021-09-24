Xaar (LON:XAR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $190.38

Xaar plc (LON:XAR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 190.38 ($2.49) and traded as high as GBX 193.80 ($2.53). Xaar shares last traded at GBX 193.80 ($2.53), with a volume of 110,387 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £151.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 216.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 190.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

About Xaar (LON:XAR)

Xaar plc develops digital inkjet technology in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates in three segments: Printhead, Product Print Systems, and 3D Printing. The company designs and manufactures piezoelectric drop-on-demand industrial inkjet print heads, product decoration systems, industrial 3D printing systems, inks and fluids, and system components.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Xaar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xaar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.