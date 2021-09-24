Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.71.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XLNX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other Xilinx news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 565 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XLNX stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,355,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,968. The stock has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx has a one year low of $97.31 and a one year high of $159.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.95 and a 200-day moving average of $134.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $878.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.76 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Xilinx will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

