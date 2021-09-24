XML Financial LLC Buys 227 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

XML Financial LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,622 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 28,218 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,061,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd grew its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 38,281 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp grew its position in Microsoft by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 103,206 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its position in Microsoft by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 58,030 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $299.56 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $199.20 and a 52 week high of $305.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Griffin Securities increased their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.84.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

