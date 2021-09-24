Xponance Inc. Acquires 1,739 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $17,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in S&P Global by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,747,502,000 after purchasing an additional 575,677 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491,166 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 20.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,747,178,000 after buying an additional 843,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,471,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,221,313,000 after buying an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 35,187.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,050,000 after buying an additional 2,832,554 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $450.04. The company had a trading volume of 9,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,684. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $437.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $108.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $456.63.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $491.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $464.60.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

