Xponance Inc. Buys 50,505 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 180.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,425 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,505 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $12,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of American Express by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $69,958,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of American Express by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,729 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 55,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.72.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.85. The company had a trading volume of 65,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,528,583. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.17. The stock has a market cap of $138.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

