Xponance Inc. Has $18.49 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,849 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $18,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 10,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.42. The stock had a trading volume of 311,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,498,964. The company has a market capitalization of $194.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.21. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.64.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

