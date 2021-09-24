Xponance Inc. Has $22.56 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 56.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,125 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $22,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Robbins Farley LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $348.90. 42,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,687. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $211.38 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $108.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.05.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

