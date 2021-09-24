Xponance Inc. Has $269.91 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,459 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 5.0% of Xponance Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $269,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Amazon.com by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $565,932,000 after acquiring an additional 32,843 shares during the last quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN traded down $20.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,395.54. 71,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,466,835. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 59.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,421.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,348.53. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Truist lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,151.30.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

