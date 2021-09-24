Xponance Inc. Purchases 1,567 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,977 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 0.8% of Xponance Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $41,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Netflix by 5.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,944 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Netflix by 16.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after buying an additional 850,245 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter worth about $423,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,471 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its position in Netflix by 130.9% in the second quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 69,500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,711,000 after buying an additional 39,400 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $9.11 on Friday, hitting $584.15. The company had a trading volume of 86,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,487. The firm has a market cap of $258.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $549.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $526.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $463.41 and a twelve month high of $615.60.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.63.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,018,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

