Xponance Inc. Purchases 16,406 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 43.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,328 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,406 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $26,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,895.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,347 shares of company stock valued at $33,277,145 over the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.55.

INTU traded down $6.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $571.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,595. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $545.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $471.00. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.94 and a 12 month high of $582.96. The stock has a market cap of $155.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

