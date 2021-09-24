Xponance Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,343 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.6% of Xponance Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $31,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HFR Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $9,197,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $3,604,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the second quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 17.0% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 26,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 68,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $145,813.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

Shares of PG traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.65. 140,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,970,795. The firm has a market cap of $348.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $147.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.