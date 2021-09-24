Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) CFO Bo Kruse Sells 4,000 Shares

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $123,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bo Kruse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $128,120.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $114,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $134,880.00.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $138,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $136,600.00.

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.72 and a beta of 1.18. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 million. Equities research analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YMAB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

