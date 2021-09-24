YAM V3 Price Reaches $0.55 on Exchanges (YAM)

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One YAM V3 coin can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00001279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YAM V3 has a total market cap of $6.85 million and $4.13 million worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00053962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00124248 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012185 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00044261 BTC.

YAM V3 Coin Profile

YAM V3 (CRYPTO:YAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 13,931,136 coins and its circulating supply is 12,548,338 coins. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . YAM V3’s official website is yam.finance . The official message board for YAM V3 is medium.com/@yamfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM V3 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YAM V3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

