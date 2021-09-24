YIELD App (YLD) Price Up 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. YIELD App has a market cap of $55.38 million and approximately $910,831.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, YIELD App has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One YIELD App coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00053877 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 369.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00085027 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00125041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00012151 BTC.

YIELD App Coin Profile

YIELD App (CRYPTO:YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 131,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 125,450,049 coins. The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

YIELD App Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YIELD App should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YIELD App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

