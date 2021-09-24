Yield Protocol (YIELD) Price Down 29.8% This Week

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. During the last week, Yield Protocol has traded 29.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0394 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. Yield Protocol has a market cap of $1.34 million and $66,561.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00053542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.28 or 0.00124101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00012102 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00043725 BTC.

Yield Protocol Coin Profile

YIELD is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

