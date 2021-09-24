Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.72.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on YUMC shares. Macquarie cut shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

NYSE YUMC traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,160,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,784. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.55. Yum China has a 52 week low of $49.86 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum China will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the second quarter valued at about $388,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 0.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 896,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Yum China by 11.5% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 148,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,861,000 after acquiring an additional 15,406 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Yum China during the second quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Yum China by 1.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

