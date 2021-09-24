Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) to Announce $1.66 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) will announce earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alcoa’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $2.02. Alcoa posted earnings of ($1.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 241.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full-year earnings of $5.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $7.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $7.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AA. Argus upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

NYSE:AA traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.80. The stock had a trading volume of 120,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,274,984. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $51.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Alcoa by 181.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Alcoa by 83.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

