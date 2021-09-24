Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) to Post $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cornerstone Building Brands’ earnings. Cornerstone Building Brands posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.48 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cornerstone Building Brands.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 30.06%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cornerstone Building Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, CEO James S. Metcalf bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George L. Ball purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $366,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 399,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,848,411.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 22.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 0.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 168,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 10.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 7.8% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNR stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.04. 9,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.86. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $19.73.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

