Zacks: Analysts Anticipate H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $838.96 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) will post $838.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $825.50 million to $849.78 million. H.B. Fuller reported sales of $777.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full year sales of $3.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover H.B. Fuller.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $826.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FUL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

In other H.B. Fuller news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $313,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,452,717.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $975,750. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4,550.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after acquiring an additional 181,325 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FUL traded up $4.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.19. 903,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,985. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $43.91 and a 52 week high of $70.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.88 and a 200 day moving average of $65.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.1675 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H.B. Fuller (FUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.