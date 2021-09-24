Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.00 Million

Equities analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) will announce sales of $113.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $111.00 million to $115.00 million. Magic Software Enterprises reported sales of $94.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full year sales of $455.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $455.10 million to $456.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $499.65 million, with estimates ranging from $485.00 million to $514.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $119.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 638,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.7% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 346,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 15,679 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 201,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 20,450 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $3,100,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $2,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGIC opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.20. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $21.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.234 per share. This is an increase from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.21. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.84%.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

