Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report sales of $2.14 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Polaris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.10 billion. Polaris posted sales of $1.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polaris will report full year sales of $8.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $9.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Polaris.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on PII. Zacks Investment Research cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist dropped their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.59.

PII stock opened at $120.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.95. Polaris has a 1 year low of $87.39 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PII. Boston Partners bought a new position in Polaris in the second quarter worth approximately $380,142,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Polaris by 13,165.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 686,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,022,000 after buying an additional 681,317 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Polaris by 2,858.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 439,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,615,000 after buying an additional 424,227 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Polaris by 311.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 534,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,183,000 after buying an additional 404,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Polaris by 816.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,536,000 after buying an additional 377,256 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Polaris (PII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.