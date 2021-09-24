Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $790.05 Million

Equities analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) will report $790.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $809.10 million and the lowest is $771.00 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries reported sales of $464.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will report full-year sales of $2.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Schnitzer Steel Industries.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $820.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on SCHN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

NASDAQ SCHN traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, reaching $41.53. 193,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,802. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a one year low of $18.78 and a one year high of $59.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.42%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the second quarter valued at $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at $49,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 284.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at $71,000. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

