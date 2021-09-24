Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to Post $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Travelzoo reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 2,075.95% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $19.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TZOO shares. TheStreet upgraded Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelzoo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

NASDAQ:TZOO traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,806. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.52 million, a P/E ratio of 589.00 and a beta of 2.06. Travelzoo has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $19.83.

In related news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 81,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $1,168,115.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,555.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 239,114 shares of company stock worth $3,167,120. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 21,885.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the period. 31.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

