Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will post $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.63. Wolverine World Wide posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $631.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.90 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on WWW. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.27.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $81,431.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,581 shares in the company, valued at $276,706.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $115,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,141 shares of company stock valued at $300,452 over the last ninety days. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WWW traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.44. 882,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,119. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -39.18 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

