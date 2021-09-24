Zacks: Analysts Expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.78 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) will announce $84.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $85.84 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical posted sales of $79.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $340.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $338.25 million to $343.23 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $373.50 million, with estimates ranging from $363.07 million to $394.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $82.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.29 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COLL. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,534 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $615,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 12.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,705 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,744 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 118.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,387 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 56,692 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $20.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.71. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

Earnings History and Estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

