Zacks: Analysts Expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.78 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) will announce $84.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $85.84 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical posted sales of $79.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $340.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $338.25 million to $343.23 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $373.50 million, with estimates ranging from $363.07 million to $394.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $82.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.29 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COLL. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,534 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $615,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 12.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,705 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,744 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 118.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,387 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 56,692 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $20.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.71. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

