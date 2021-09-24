Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) to report sales of $62.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Alphatec’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.20 million. Alphatec posted sales of $41.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full-year sales of $238.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $237.80 million to $238.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $295.69 million, with estimates ranging from $289.27 million to $305.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.20 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 54.09% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATEC. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen started coverage on Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

NASDAQ ATEC traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.74. 712,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.03. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $19.36.

In related news, SVP Scott Lish sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $142,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 2,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $26,520.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,631 shares of company stock valued at $75,312 in the last 90 days. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

