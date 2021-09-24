Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.67 Billion

Brokerages expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to announce sales of $3.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Corning’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.72 billion and the lowest is $3.64 billion. Corning reported sales of $3.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full year sales of $14.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.99 billion to $14.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.39 billion to $15.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.57.

Shares of GLW traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,500,035. The company has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.81. Corning has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $46.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.06%.

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $319,566.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,240.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,785 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

