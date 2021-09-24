Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $188.21 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) will announce sales of $188.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kaman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $181.72 million to $194.70 million. Kaman posted sales of $213.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kaman will report full-year sales of $736.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $727.96 million to $745.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $774.71 million, with estimates ranging from $773.02 million to $776.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kaman.

Get Kaman alerts:

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. Kaman had a negative net margin of 6.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $182.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.03 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

KAMN opened at $35.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.35. Kaman has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $59.79. The company has a market cap of $982.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

In other news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $43,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,531 shares in the company, valued at $152,080.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAMN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,677,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,935,000 after purchasing an additional 209,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,903,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,329,000 after purchasing an additional 53,077 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,537,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,504,000 after purchasing an additional 266,130 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,261,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,854,000 after purchasing an additional 57,335 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,146,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,760,000 after purchasing an additional 18,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaman (KAMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.