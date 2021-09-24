Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to Post $8.25 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $8.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $8.18 and the highest is $8.27. Mettler-Toledo International posted earnings per share of $7.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full-year earnings of $32.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.79 to $32.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $35.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.68 to $36.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $924.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.96 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTD. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,195.71.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,563.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $947.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,626.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,528.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,359.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,486.18, for a total value of $1,857,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total value of $1,534,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,985,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

