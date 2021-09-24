Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Vaxart posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 4,363.92% and a negative return on equity of 34.27%.

VXRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Vaxart in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vaxart in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, SVP Sean Tucker sold 4,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $42,554.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,773 shares of company stock valued at $73,344. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VXRT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,169,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,187,000 after buying an additional 2,751,257 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vaxart by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,197,000 after purchasing an additional 590,704 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vaxart by 1,676.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 607,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 573,762 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Vaxart by 2,723.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 560,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 540,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vaxart by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,230,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,215,000 after purchasing an additional 493,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VXRT traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,103,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,667,089. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average of $7.44. Vaxart has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 0.31.

Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

