Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Will Post Earnings of $2.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) to post $2.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.98. Whiting Petroleum posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,045.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full year earnings of $11.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.53 to $12.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.42 to $12.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $351.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.87 million.

WLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 61,684 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 34,216 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 754,960 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,763,000 after purchasing an additional 24,680 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,821,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,352 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 26,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLL stock opened at $56.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.89. Whiting Petroleum has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $57.59.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

