Zacks: Brokerages Expect Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) will report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.30. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Carter Bankshares.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $34.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.83 million.

CARE has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARE traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $14.58. The company had a trading volume of 426 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,320. Carter Bankshares has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the second quarter worth $147,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Carter Bankshares by 20.5% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Carter Bankshares by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $217,000. 35.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carter Bankshares (CARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.