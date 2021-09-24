Zacks: Brokerages Expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) will post $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Iteris’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.06. Iteris reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Iteris will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.41 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.14 million. Iteris had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 0.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Iteris in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of ITI opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.84 million, a P/E ratio of 554.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.33. Iteris has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $7.81.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 20,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 73,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Iteris by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Iteris by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

